MONTVALE, N.J. (PIX11) – A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket sold in Bergen County won a jackpot worth nearly $900,000 in the drawing on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $881,079 prize. The winning numbers were 09, 13, 22, 28 and 44 and the XTRA number was: 03.

The ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store in Montvale at 1 Kinderkamack Road, according to lottery officials. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus check for selling the winning ticket.

“Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner! We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the player; we’re already looking forward to awarding the next jackpot prize!” said New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey.