TRENTON (March 14, 2022) – One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $1,077,615 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Friday, March 11, drawing. The winning numbers were: 04, 16, 17, 32, and 39 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. That ticket was sold at Valley Spa, 61 East Main St., Little Falls in Passaic County.