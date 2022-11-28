HEWITT, N.J. (PIX11) — There’s some more green to spread around the Garden State!

A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket sold in Passaic County won the jackpot of nearly $1 million in Saturday’s drawing, according to state lotto officials.

The lucky ticket, sold at Jackpocket on Warwick Turnpike near North Lake Shore Drive in Hewitt, matched all five numbers in the drawing, good for $965,315.

The winning numbers were: 6 – 22 – 31 – 41 – 43. The drawing also had an XTRA number of 2, an optional add-on costing $1 that multiplies the values of non-jackpot prizes and guarantees a prize for matching just two of the five numbers drawn.

Jersey Cash 5 numbers are drawn nightly from a field of 1 to 45. Each play costs $1 without the optional XTRA add-on.

Jackpocket will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the ticket that won the six-figure prize, lottery officials said.