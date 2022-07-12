MAPLEWOOD, NJ (PIX11) — They weren’t the winning numbers, but seven and 11 have got to be pretty lucky numbers for one New Jersey lottery ticket buyer.

The winning ticket for July 11 — or 7/11’s — $17.3 million jackpot was sold at a Maplewood 7-Eleven. One ticket matched all six numbers for the Monday Pick-6 with Double Play drawing. The winning numbers for the Monday, July 11, drawing were: 06, 07, 12, 14, 34 and 45.

The winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 490 Valley Street in Maplewood. The 7-Eleven will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.