Investigation continues into NJ pit bull attack that killed 3-year-old

CARTERET, N.J. — Eileen Ortiz walked up to the empty home on Laurel Street Wednesday evening to pay her respects.

A balloon and candle in memory of the little 3-year old boy who lived here. The boy was killed Tuesday when two pit bull dogs barged through the fence and mauled him in his own backyard.

Ortiz was heartbroken.

“I was home thinking about the little boy,” she said. “I dropped of a balloon and a candle. I just felt that I had to come.”

Carteret Mayor Daniel Reiman released a statement Wednesday confirming the two dogs were pit bulls, adding that the boy’s mother was injured while bravely trying to save her son.

Steve Koch lives two doors down.

“What happened is sad and an unfortunate thing. A friend of my daughter, she was passing by, the dogs were running and she stopped [and saw] the dogs had blood on them. The cops told her ‘just go! Drive! Drive.'”

Koch said his daughter described the dogs as huge. It’s still unclear who owns the pit bulls, who were both euthanized after the attack.

But the problem is there doesn’t seem to be a simple solution.

“According to municipal records from the board of health, the dogs were not registered with the town, as is required by law,” said Mayor Reiman. “As a small community, our Carteret family mourns the heart-wrenching loss of our young neighbor and we pray for this young mother and family in this time of unimaginable grief.”

Mayor Reiman also announced Carteret is also accepting donations through its own non-profit charity trust fund to assist the family. You can donate here.