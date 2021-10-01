NEWARK, N.J. — He’s already wowed audiences in his own Broadway show. Now, New Jersey’s very own Bruce Springsteen has a local exhibit devoted to his nearly half-century career.
The exhibit, dedicated to Springsteen and the E Street Band, opened Oct. 1 at Prudential Center’s Grammy Museum Experience in Newark.
The exhibit is designed to deconstruct the makings of a Springsteen concert. Artifacts attendees can view include a handwritten concert setlist, the late Clarence Clemons’ saxophone and Springsteen’s signature Fender Telecaster.
“It’s all part of understanding the concert experience, so that when you do go to see him and the band again, you’ll have a far greater knowledge of what actually makes for that great concert experience,” GRAMMY Museum Executive Director Bob Santelli said.
Tickets to the museum are $10, and the exhibit will remain in Newark until March 2022.