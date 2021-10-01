NEWARK, N.J. — He’s already wowed audiences in his own Broadway show. Now, New Jersey’s very own Bruce Springsteen has a local exhibit devoted to his nearly half-century career.

The exhibit, dedicated to Springsteen and the E Street Band, opened Oct. 1 at Prudential Center’s Grammy Museum Experience in Newark.

The exhibit is designed to deconstruct the makings of a Springsteen concert. Artifacts attendees can view include a handwritten concert setlist, the late Clarence Clemons’ saxophone and Springsteen’s signature Fender Telecaster.

Folks, this is the guitar. THE iconic Bruce Springsteen guitar. It’s just a teeny tiny piece of ‘Bruce Springsteen Live!’ that opens today at the Grammy Museum Experience in Newark. @springsteen @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/MimWeBUfYE — Katie Corrado (@KatieCorradoTV) October 1, 2021

“It’s all part of understanding the concert experience, so that when you do go to see him and the band again, you’ll have a far greater knowledge of what actually makes for that great concert experience,” GRAMMY Museum Executive Director Bob Santelli said.

Tickets to the museum are $10, and the exhibit will remain in Newark until March 2022.