HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A woman and her infant granddaughter were killed when a fire tore through a New Jersey home early Friday, authorities said.

Emergency responders responded to the blaze that broke out at a two-and-a-half-story duplex along Woodlawn Avenue in Hamilton Township, near the Philadelphia area, around 3:40 a.m., Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said.

A 9-month-old baby and a woman in her 40s were found dead inside the home, according to officials.

Their identities were not immediately disclosed.

Authorities said the woman was the infant’s grandmother.

Three other people were taken to the hospital with injuries, officials said. Their condition was not disclosed.

Authorities are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Anthony Sturchio at (609) 989- 6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.