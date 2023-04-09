PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — An imam was stabbed in the middle of morning prayer at a New Jersey mosque Sunday, according to a law enforcement source.

The incident happened at the Omar Mosque at 501 Getty Ave. in Paterson.

“The imam was in the middle of morning prayers,” the source said. “A guy just got up and started stabbing him. The worshippers intervened and stopped him. The attacker was disarmed.”

The source told PIX11 News the imam was rushed into emergency surgery and was in stable condition. The attack happened during the holy month of Ramadan.

