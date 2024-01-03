NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – An imam who was shot outside a mosque in Newark Wednesday has died, officials said.

The shooting happened outside the Masjid Muhammad mosque at South Orange Avenue and Camden Street around 6:15 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.

The imam was shot during predawn prayers, according to the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. The imam was hospitalized in critical condition and later died, authorities said.

The New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations identified the victim as Hassan Sharif.

The Masjid Muhammad mosque in Newark, New Jersey, on Jan. 3, 2024 (Credit: PIX11)

“As always, and irrespective of this specific incident, we advise all mosques to keep their doors open but remain cautious especially given the recent spike in anti-Muslim bigotry,” a statement from the Council on American-Islamic Relations in New Jersey said.

The motive for the shooting was under investigation. There is currently no information that indicates the shooting was motivated by bias, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. No arrests have been made.

“At a time when bias crimes against members of the Muslim community are on the rise, we know this act of gun violence may heighten concerns,” Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said in a statement. “Every lead will be investigated to bring the perpetrator to justice.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Newark Police Department.

“At a time when the Muslim community is concerned by an increase of bias incidents and crimes, I want to assure the Muslim community and people of all faiths that we will do everything in our power to keep all residents safe, especially in or near our houses of worship,” Murphy said in a statement.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for five years. He has been with PIX11 since 2022. See more of his work here.