General view of the 206 route partially flooded as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida in Somerville, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

MILLBURN, N.J. — After remnants of Ida battered the tri-state area, causing flooding, severe damage to much of New York and New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday plans to provide $10 million in relief to small businesses impacted by the tropical storm.

“Help is coming,” the governor said in Millburn after touring the heavily damaged town.

Through the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), grants between $1,000 and $5,000 will be provided to businesses impacted by the storm and any additional flooding that may occur immediately thereafter.

Businesses and non-profit organizations qualified have up to 50 employees, and they may apply regardless of whether or not they have flood insurance, Murphy said.

As cleanup begins, the governor also urged businesses to take pictures of the damage caused to provide proof when applying.

“As with any emergency situation, our top priority is the health and safety of New Jerseyans, and we extend our deepest condolences to those families experiencing the loss or grave injury of a loved one,” Gov. Murphy said.

Those eligible must:

Provide certification of an unmet need due to damage and/or business interruption

Provide documentation of physical damage to the applicant’s physical commercial location

Present a valid Employer Identification Number (EIN)

Submit recent wage reporting form (WR30), if applicable

Be registered to do business in the State of New Jersey

Be in good standing with the Department of Taxation

Additional requirements may apply

Landlords and home-based businesses are not eligible.

Further details and a website to apply will be provided in the next week, according to the governor.