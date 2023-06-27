FORT LEE, N.J. (PIX11) — As the MTA’s controversial congestion pricing plan moves forward with a new blessing from federal transportation officials, both residents and elected officials in New Jersey are expressing concern about being financially steamrolled in the process.

No one PIX11’s Jay Dow met in the Garden State Tuesday was happy about a plan that calls for paying the current toll of between $12.75 to $17 to cross the George Washington Bridge and then possibly paying up to an additional $23 in order to drive south of 60th Street in Manhattan.

“I think it’s horrible. I think it discriminates against people in New Jersey. And the congestion it’s going to cause above 60th street is mind-boggling,” said Alice from Fort Lee.

Alice, from Fort Lee, may be onto something, especially if New Jersey drivers try to avoid the “congestion toll” by parking in any Manhattan neighborhood north of 60th Street.

“There will undoubtedly be more traffic and more cars here,” said East Side resident Valerie Mason.

Making it more difficult to find street parking or even a space in one of the parking garages just north of the 60th Street toll border.

A spokesperson for Gov. Phil Murphy told PIX11 News the administration isn’t necessarily opposed to a carefully crafted congestion pricing proposal.

“[The fed’s] decision to green-light the MTA’s proposed tolling program marks yet another slight against hardworking New Jerseyans in favor of an agency concerned not with removing vehicles from our roads, but with lining its own coffers,” he said.

The Murphy administration also appears ready to fight this in court.

“We have retained Randy Mastro and Craig Carpenito of King & Spalding to explore all of our legal options, and we anticipate announcing a course of action soon,” the spokesperson added.

New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer called the MTA’s new congestion pricing plan a cash grab.

“You may have less traffic south of 60th street, but a ton of new traffic north of 60th, by the bridge and the tunnel, and the outer boroughs. So the lawsuit will be based on the new impacts it will have on the environment, and of course, this idea that you’re gonna suddenly charge folks $23 a day on top of the $17 they pay already in this congestion tax,” said Gottheimer.

Anxious drivers who are looking to convert over to mass transit should be warned. NJ Transit’s CEO is warning the nation’s third-largest mass transit system has rising capital and maintenance costs of its own.

“If you look at the whole region, it should be fair throughout the region. It has regional impact. And certainly, we need additional funds as well. Transit, in my eyes, is an essential service,” said CEO Kevin Corbett.

To be clear, we still do not know if the final plan will offer any exemptions, and the final congestion pricing toll could be set somewhere between $9 and $23.