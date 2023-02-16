BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) — Hundreds of people are expected at a monthly Board of Education meeting Thursday evening in Berkeley Township, as students and parents continue to speak out about bullying at Central Regional High School in the wake of a teen girl’s suicide.

The meeting has been moved to the school’s auditorium to accommodate the large turnout expected following the Feb. 3 suicide of Adriana Kuch, 14.

Kuch took her own life two days after she was beaten at the school in an attack caught on video, according to her father and local officials. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has brought criminal charges against four girls allegedly involved in the incident: One charged with aggravated assault, two charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and one charged with harassment.

Since Kuch’s death, several students and parents have come forward with their own stories about bullying at the school, including claims that their concerns went ignored by school officials.

Dr. Triantafillos Parlapanides, the superintendent of the district that includes the school, resigned his position amid backlash over the handling of the situation.

Several students have held walkouts at the school since Kuch’s death, pushing for change while also mourning their classmate.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) . It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.