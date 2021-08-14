Human remains found in plastic container on residential street in NJ: officials

A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. — Authorities found human remains hidden inside a large plastic container left on a quiet New Jersey street Friday morning, officials said.

The remains were found near Hobart Street and Teaneck Road in Ridgefield Park just after 10:30 a.m., according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Police were called to the scene after someone reported a suspicious large plastic container in the street, Musella said.

The identity of the victim was not released. The cause of death remained under investigation Sunday, as did the origin of the container, officials said.

Shocked and confused neighbors watching the crime scene unfold on Friday described the area as “quiet,” with “very little crime,” NorthJersey.com reported.