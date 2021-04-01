Hudson County vaccine supply to triple starting next week

FILE – This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — One of New Jersey’s largest counties is set to see an increase in vaccine supply.

Hudson County, the fourth-most populous county in the Garden State, will be sent 20,850 doses next week. That shipment is triple that of any previous week’s allocation to the county. This will include doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The doses will be administered at the county’s vaccination site at the USS Juneau Center, as well as partner sites in Jersey City, Kearny, Bayonne and Hoboken. The county will be open for four days of vaccinations next week, instead of the usual three.

“Since receiving our first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in late December, Hudson County has worked tirelessly to provide residents with a robust and equitable vaccination program,” said Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise. “But as we have consistently stressed, we can only administer 100% of the vaccines allocated to us each week. I’m incredibly grateful for our local leaders in Hudson County and our Sen. Bob Menendez who have tirelessly advocated for us to receive an increase in doses, and I thank Gov. Murphy for hearing our concerns and coming through with this much-needed lifeline for Hudson County.”

Residents can make appointments online here.

As of Thursday, over 2.7 million New Jerseyans have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, according to Gov. Murphy.