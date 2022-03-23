JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — It’s an underdog story about the long shot making it big.

Friends and fans are cheering for Saint Peter’s University’s “Cindarella” basketball team. The athletes left for Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, and had quite the send off.

The athletes left for the next round of the tournament Wednesday afternoon with a send off on the quad at the campus in Jersey City. The university plans to host a watch party Friday as the Peacocks take on the Boilermakers.

“It’s unbelievable,” said fan Heather Murphy, who was donning a homemade mask of the school’s mascot. “It’s just a blast. There isn’t a person on my block that isn’t losing their minds over watching this.”

The Peacocks want to keep the winning streak going after already beating two powerhouse squads. Next up is a bout with No. 3 Purdue — and if Saint Peter’s wins, they’ll be the first No. 15 seed to win a Sweet Sixteen matchup.