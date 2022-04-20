NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Marijuana sales start in New Jersey Thursday — perhaps a day later than most residents would have wanted.

Only 13 locations were set to be opened. The dispensaries chosen were previously open to medical marijuana sales, and had enough stock to open their doors to recreational sales as well.

So, now that New Jersey residents know when — and where — to buy recreational marijuana, the next question is: how much?

According to the Garden State’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission, all dispensaries can sell the equivalent of one ounce of marijuana. That breaks down to one ounce of dried flower, 5 grams of oil and 1000 milligrams of edibles like gummies.

Those interested are allowed to purchase a combination of products, so long as the total doesn’t surpass one ounce. Legal products include dried flower, concentrated oils, resin, vape formulas, tinctures, lozenges, and gummies. Edibles that are considered perishable — like cookies and brownies — are not available from New Jersey dispensaries.

Those interested in buying marijuana on Thursday need to be 21 or older. State officials do not yet have a timeline on when additional dispensaries will open their doors for sales. For now, Cannabis Regulatory Commission Executive Director Jeff Brown said patience will be key.