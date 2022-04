ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) — A house has been consumed by a blaze in Morris County.

Firefighters have arrived in the vicinity of the 34 Whippoorwill Lane home, video from AIR11 shows. Smoke can be seen from 20 miles away, according to PIX11’s Tom Kaminski.

There have been no reports of injuries, but the home has been completely destroyed, Kaminski said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.