Hoboken to use county building trades to hire workers

HOBOKEN, N.J. — The city of Hoboken has come to an agreement with the Hudson County Building Trades on a direct hire arrangement to supplement the city’s workforce, Mayor Ravi Bhalla announced Wednesday.

The city will ensure living-wage jobs for construction projects in Hoboken. The building trades will prioritize hiring Hoboken workforce for those construction projects.

“Utilizing union labor not only ensures higher quality work on critical construction projects within our City and saves taxpayer dollars, but also provides for living-wages for workers,” said Mayor Bhalla. “This new program also prioritizes the hiring of skilled labor living in Hoboken, providing our own residents with access to better quality jobs. I thank the Hudson County Building Trades for initiating this program with Hoboken and look forward to a continued partnership as we build a better future for our city.” 

All labor utilized by Hoboken through the unions will receive prevailing union wages and benefits. The city will tryto enter into a memorandum of understanding for nine public works projects in the city, including repairs to buildings, sidewalks, masonry and improvements in city parks. 

“Creating a direct hire program in Hoboken is more than admirable, especially as we continue to emerge from COVID-19,” said Paul Roldan, Business Manager for Laborers Local 3. “This innovative program means more Hoboken residents will get back to work, and that critical public projects will get done in a way that is both more affordable and efficient.” 

The was authorized by the Hoboken City Council at tonight’s city council meeting. 

“This is a great opportunity for hardworking men and women of labor and I want to thank Mayor Bhalla for making it happen,” said Thomas Hurley, Business Agent for Carpenters Local 253. 

The press release notes that Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop entered into a similar agreement with the county building trades last August. That program was recently utilized to renovate the first floor of city hall.

