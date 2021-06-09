HOBOKEN, N.J. — Hoboken’s popular “Summer Streets” program makes a return in 2021.

Beginning Saturday, several streets will be closed off to traffic for residents and visitors to enjoy expanded recreational activities, outdoor dining and socialization.

Locations included in 2021 “Summer Streets” in Hoboken (Credit: City of Hoboken)

The relaunched “Summer Streets” program incorporates the city’s Open and Slow Streets program, which was put together last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m excited to once again see our streets transform into active, public spaces where our residents can enjoy recreation activities and dine at our popular restaurants,” said Mayor Ravi Bhalla

Cross streets will remain open, however the following streets will be closed to thru traffic on weekends between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

10th Street between Hudson and Grand streets June 12-13 June 19-20 June 26-27

Fifth Street between Jackson Street and Sinatra Drive July 10-11 July 17-18 July 24-25 July 31-Aug. 1

Jackson Street between Second and Seventh streets Aug. 7-8 Aug. 14-15 Aug. 21-22 Aug. 28-29

Park Avenue between Fifth and 10th Street and 10th Street between Park Avenue and Grand Street Sept. 4-5 Sept. 11-12 Sept. 18-19 Sept. 25-26



Curbside parking will remain in place for all “Summer Streets” locations, except for 14th Street.