Hoboken politicians want NJ AG to investigate 2017 flier that referred to mayor as terrorist

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Hoboken’s elected officials are calling for New Jersey’s Attorney General to investigate a 2017 flier accusing the sikh man who was eventually elected the city’s mayor of bringing “terrorism” to the city.

This comes after Attorney General Gurbir Grewal launched a probe into a similar flier that was distributed in the Middlesex County township of Edison regarding a political candidate that very same year. The subpoena to the Edison Township department of records was confirmed to PIX11 News by Edison Mayor Thomas Lankey Saturday afternoon regarding anti-Indian and anti-Chinese campaign mailers targeting candidates for the town’s board of education. A spokesperson for Attorney General Grewal declined comment.

A spokesperson for Mayor Bhalla gave PIX11 News a statement similar to the one the mayor tweeted Saturday afternoon.

“I’ll never forget having to explain to my young children why their dad was called a terrorist — something they should never have to experience again,” Bhalla said. “This was a painful time for my family, and it’s my sincere hope that no other family will ever have to go through any similar circumstances. Anyone responsible for this heinous act should be brought to justice, and I fully support any and all further investigations to hold those people accountable.”

In a joint statement, five members of the Hoboken City Council — including Council President Ruben Ramos — are imploring Attorney General Grewal to add the fliers distributed in their city to the probe.

“While we are glad to see the Attorney General open an investigation into the despicable racist mailer that was distributed in Edison, it is incredibly disheartening that an eerily similar incident that happened here in Hoboken has not been given this level of scrutiny by law enforcement,” the statement from Council President Ramos, Council Vice President Jen Giattino, as well as Councilmembers Michael DeFusco, Tiffanie Fisher and Vanessa Falco. “The impact that this racist filth had on our community is no less than what the residents of Edison were subjected to, and Hoboken residents deserve the same kind of action from the Attorney General. As members of the Hoboken City Council, we are hereby calling on Attorney General Grewal to broaden his investigation to include the Hoboken racist flier incident and we stand ready to offer our full cooperation towards finally bringing justice and closure to our city.”

Notably, DeFusco was Bhalla’s main opponent in that 2017 election. He was accused of being behind the fliers but has denied those charges and no proof has ever been found linking him to the fliers, in addition to DeFusco calling for an investigation into who distributed them. Bhalla defeated DeFusco by a little under 5,000 votes.