HOBOKEN, N.J. (PIX11) — The worlds of art and local business are now colliding throughout the streets of Hoboken in June as the city kicks off its “Through The Windows” Art Tour.

The citywide project involves 50 local artists having their works displayed in the front windows of 70 Hoboken small businesses — giving residents and visitors the opportunity to experience public art in their back yard.

Mayor Ravi Bhalla was on hand Friday as the Hoboken Business Alliance and the local group Main Street Pops launched the citywide public event.

Stephen Bailey, owner of D’s Soul Full Cafe, says the art that now adorns his storefront — an array of butterflies created by local toddlers — is already adding to the foot traffic inside his shop.

“I have 144 pieces of art made by 144 different artists all under the age of 14 hanging in my place right now,” Bailey said. “What that does is it brings in families who wouldn’t normally come in because those kids want to see their art. Just from the business point of view, it sparks conversation.”

To make the community-driven experience more welcoming, those passing by an art piece can just scan the QR code in the storefront and be directed to a virtual map that lays out all the public art across the city now on display.

Learn more by visiting the Hoboken Business Alliance website.