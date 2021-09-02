Hoboken, Jersey City residents told to boil water due to flood-related issues

New Jersey officials issued a boil water advisory Thursday due to heavy rain and flooding from Ida damaged the aqueduct in the Cedar Grove Township.

SUEZ said the boil water advisory is in effect until further notice, and customers will be notified when the order is lifted for their area.

The company reminded customers Thursday to boil their water before using it for drinking or cooking purposes.

More from SUEZ:

Customers, even if their water is filtered at home, must boil their water for one minute and allow it to cool for the following uses: drinking, cooking, baking, washing dishes, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula, mixing juices or drinks, feeding pets or other consumption.

Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause illness and could pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems. Water does not have to be boiled for showering or washing clothes.

SUEZ emergency crews are on site repairing the aqueduct, which is expected to be completed this evening. Additionally other SUEZ crews are flushing the system in both Jersey City and Hoboken to remove high turbidity out of the system. SUEZ will also continue to collect samples and monitor water quality in the distribution system. The company will work with the DEP to inform residents when the boil water is lifted.

For more information Jersey City customers can visit mysuezwater.com or call SUEZ customer service at 800-575-4433. Hoboken customers can call 800-422-0141.