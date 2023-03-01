HOBOKEN, N.J. (PIX11) — As Hoboken continues to recover from a massive water main break, a precautionary citywide boil water advisory was issued late Tuesday.

The order was issued nearly 36 hours after the Monday morning break, with city officials attributing the delay to Veolia, the operator of the city’s water system.

“Throughout yesterday and today, Veolia has given continued assurances to the City that there was no boil water advisory and that the water was safe to drink, as they had repeatedly reiterated on social media and in writing,” a statement posted to the city’s website read in part. “The City relied on these professional assurances from Veolia, the manager of Hoboken’s water system, and their assurances that the water was safe to drink, which the City then communicated to the public.”



The statement went on to say that had Veolia brought the issue to the city’s attention before Wednesday evening, “the City would have promptly communicated it to the public.”

Hoboken residents are now advised to boil their water for one minute before using it for “drinking, cooking, baking, washing dishes, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula, mixing juices or drinks, feeding pets or other consumption.” Showering and washing clothes do not require using boiled water, the city said.

The main was ruptured during construction work by a Public Service Electric & Gas contractor on Monday near Observer Highway and Madison Street. According to PSE&G, the water pipe was either unmarked or marked incorrectly.

In addition to leaving much of the city with low or no water pressure, the break forced Hoboken University Medical Center to evacuate out of an abundance of caution, hospital officials said.

Veolia announced Tuesday that it had isolated the ruptured main, but that repairs would continue overnight into Wednesday.

Seventeen bottled water distribution centers have been opened in Hoboken. They are located at:

400 First Street

15 Church Towers

514 Madison Street

455 Ninth Street

11th and Shipyard Lane

14th and Shipyard Lane

700 First Street

4th and Jackson

2 Marine View Plaza

Brandt School, on 9th Street between Park Avenue and Garden Street

Hoboken University Medical Center, on Clinton Street between Third and Fourth Streets

220 Adams Street

221 Jackson Street

Fox Hills, 311 13th Street

Fourth and Harrison Streets

Columbian Towers, 76 Bloomfield Street

Church Towers, 5th and Clinton Streets