HOBOKEN, NJ (PIX11) — Drag Queen Story Hour has become an annual tradition during Pride Month that’s geared toward children and families.

It pushes themes of acceptance and tolerance, organizers explained. Miss Harmonica Sunbeam, armed with smiles, songs and laughs, joined kids in Church Square Park on Wednesday.

The annual event, hosted by the Hoboken Public Library, was launched in 2015. Wednesday’s event was the first one held in person since before the pandemic started.

One parent explained she brought her young son to expose him to the idea of inclusion. She said she felt earlier exposure was better.

