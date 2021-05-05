Hoboken day care worker charged with abuse of 9-month-old girl: officials

HOBOKEN, N.J. — A New Jersey woman has been arrested and charged with abusing a 9-month-old girl in her care while working at a Hoboken daycare center, prosecutors in Hudson County said Wednesday.

Diana Camacho, 52, was arrested Tuesday at about 4:45 p.m. after she turned herself in at the county prosecutor’s office. She had been reported to the Hudson County Institutional Abuse Investigations Unit for alleged abuses by Kiddie Academy in Hoboken, where she worked. The county SVU and division of child protection eventually launched an investigation.

Camacho is charged with child endangerment.

