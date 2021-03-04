Hoboken cancels annual LepreCon celebration

HOBOKEN, N.J. — The city of Hoboken is canceling 2021’s LepreCon celebration, an often controversial weekend of bar crawling set around St. Patrick’s Day.

Mayor Ravi Bhalla confirmed LepreCon 2021 would follow the way of last year’s planned SantaCon and not go forward due to the pandemic.

“The cancellation of Leprecon is welcome news, given that we are still in the middle of a global health crisis,” said Bhalla through a spokesperson. “I thank the many business owners who have been in regular contact with my office and have refused to participate in this unsanctioned event, which continues to lose steam each year.”

Hoboken Councilmember Mike DeFusco is a regular critic of LepreCon due to the usually inebriated form in which the partying takes.

“It’s sad it took a global health crisis to see the breaks applied to LepreCon,” DeFusco told PIX11 News. “I’ve spent the past two years pushing for legislation that would help prevent these large scale pub crawls from coming to Hoboken but unfortunately kept being sidelined by the mayor. I’m hopeful after we finally experience a quiet St. Patrick’s Day, the mayor will come back to the table and do what’s right to protect the quality of life for my downtown neighbors, many of whom are traditionally forced to leave town on this week to escape the havoc.”

Despite being in the nascent stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of young people still turned out to celebrate in 2020.

Leprecon originated after Hoboken’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade was canceled in 2012.

The mayor at the time wanted to move the weekend parade to a weekday to lessen the rowdiness, but the private parade committee canceled it instead.