HOBOKEN, N.J. (PIX11) — The boil water advisory in Hoboken is over, and the city said the water main had been repaired.

This comes one day after the mayor of Hoboken called for an investigation and a public apology from Veolia North America for its handling of water testing.

The water main broke Monday morning. But the company initially said the water was safe to drink and didn’t issue a boil water advisory until Tuesday evening.

Residents are strongly encouraged to run their faucets for several minutes and empty and refill anything that uses a service connection.