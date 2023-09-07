HOBOKEN, N.J. (PIX11) –Hoboken is the first municipality in New Jersey to become a “Book Sanctuary City.”

The city council unanimously voted to approve the resolution Wednesday night. Hoboken’s new status will prevent books from being restricted, protect endangered books, and keep materials accessible to all regardless of their content.

This comes after the city and the Hoboken public library came under fire for a banned book-reading event in June.

“Hoboken’s rich history and vibrant community make it the perfect place for a Book Sanctuary,” said Mayor Ravi Bhalla. “In establishing this haven for books, we not only honor the city’s diversity but also champion unrestricted thinking and the unrestricted exchange of knowledge.”

