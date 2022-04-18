PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — At one point, Paterson’s Hinchliffe Stadium was condemned as an eyesore. Now, it’s making a comeback.

Gov. Phil Murphy called it The Garden State’s own “Field of Dreams.” That is starting to materialize, Mayor Andre Sayegh said, thanks to a $93 million restoration project. A year after the city of Paterson broke ground, a starting date is now on the schedule.

“Our goal is to have the first games and first events … in the spring of 2023,” Bate Adofo Wilson said.

Sayegh, along with the project’s developer, were on hand at the site Monday. They gave the public an update about the historic stadium and what’s in store for the space, which will include a restaurant, an 815-space parking deck, a senior center and a museum space dedicated to Negro League Baseball

At its height, Hinchliffe Stadium hosted Negro league Baseball, attracting some of the most talented players of color when they were barred from playing in the major leagues. It’s just one of a handful of ballparks still standing today.