FAIR LAWN, N.J. — After more than 60 years of operation, a historic Nabisco plant in New Jersey is closing its doors for good on Friday.

The Nabisco plant in Fair Lawn, New Jersey had been in operation for about 63 years and employed as many as 600 people. Its closure would leave hundreds without jobs.

Mondelez International, the North American division of Nabisco’s parent company, announced in February that it was closing its Fair Lawn location.

The plant produced baked goods under the Nabisco brand, including famous treats such as Oreo, Lorna Doone and Teddy Grahams, filling a portion of Route 208 in Bergen County with the smell of fresh-baked cookies.

Mondelez International had said in November that closure of the plant was under consideration. The company confirmed the plan Thursday.

A spokesperson told PIX11 News that following Friday’s final day of production, there will be a phase-out of employees until the plant is fully closed.

The company said it’s held several job fairs — some employees were offered positions on the spot, some were transferred to other departments, and some were in the interview process.

The company will maintain New Jersey operations following the closure of the Biscuit Bakery. It’s North American headquarters remain in East Hanover.

Another plant closure in Atlanta was also included in the February announcement.

Corey Crockett contributed.