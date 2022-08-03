NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was a discovery centuries in the making.

Researchers at the site of Fort Mercer and the 1777 Battle of Red Bank in New Jersey recently uncovered human remains and artifacts dating to the Revolutionary War.

Jennifer Janofsky, public historian at Rowan University, joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to discuss the historic find, including how the haul was discovered on the final day of the dig.

“Our archaeologist, Wade Catts, had been teasing us all day that the best finds happen on the last day, in the last hour, of an archaeology project,” said Janofsky. “And he wasn’t joking.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.