PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Few things compare to the moments before a baseball game. What will happen? Could we witness greatness today?

It’s been decades since that anticipation was felt at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, but that feeling has now returned.

“This is the real field of dreams,” said Mayor Andre Sayegh.

In a ceremony as star-studded as the flag that waves above, Paterson cut the ribbon on the newly-renovated Hinchliffe Stadium.

“This is a time for New Jerseyans to have some pride,” said U.S. Sen. Cory Booker. “We did this in Jersey, we did this in Paterson.”

One of two stadiums left standing that were home to Negro League Baseball, Hinchliffe had grown into disrepair since it was abandoned in 1997. On Friday, to much pomp and circumstance, it began its new life following a $100 million renovation. It was a moment Patersonians, celebrities and former athletes alike wanted to be part of.

“This is the kind of monument I would like to see more of,” said TV host, actor and comedian Whoopi Goldberg. “It’s a monument to us as human beings and us as Americans because we’re all part of the same party.”

“I’m the youngest of eight kids, single-parent family, grew up on welfare, I’m not supposed to be here,” said Harold Reynolds, a former MLB player and current host on MLB Network. “The odds said no. But I’m telling you right now, vision, purpose and understanding is why I’m here today, and that’s why Hinchliffe is so important to me.”

Part of the stadium will be home to a museum, run by Montclair State University and named after Charles Muth. It will focus on the history of the Negro leagues and the players who broke the color barrier.

“This leveled the playing field,” said Sayegh. “This was a game-changer, this stadium. We have to bring it back, and we did.”