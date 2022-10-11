KEYPORT, N.J. (PIX11) — Saturday’s football game between Keyport and Lakewood High School quickly took a terrifying turn when during a play, Keyport senior linebacker Logan Blanks suffered a severe neck and spinal cord injury.

According to school officials, the teen was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center, where he underwent two extensive multi-hour surgeries.

His father posted an optimistic update on Facebook soon after, saying Logan was on his “way back to a complete recovery.”

The Keyport School District also released a statement explaining how Blanks now “has feeling, movement and sensation in his limbs and has a long recovery and rehabilitation in front of him.”

The injury is just the latest in what appears to be a disturbing trend this season on the football field in New Jersey.

It was just 2 weeks ago when St. John Vianney football player Aaron Van Trease suffered a severe spinal cord injury during the third play of a Shore Conference game against Manasquan. The teen is still recovering.

At the beginning of the season, 16-year-old Xavier McClain suffered a fatal head injury while returning a kickoff for Linden High School.

The teen died 2 weeks later, leaving a community and his family heartbroken.

“I think it’s just a reminder that not only with football but with other contact sports, there is an inherited risk that takes place in the sport, Michael Prybicien, a longtime Secondary School athletic trainer at Passaic High School, told PIX11.

According to Prybicien, rules changes and safety protocols are constantly being evaluated whether it’s on the high school, collegiate or professional level — and it’s all driven by data.

What’s happening right now on the field, he says, are just unforeseeable circumstances that come along with an unpredictable game.

“I think sometimes people want and look for that big splash change or something that’s going to be a big giant change,” he said. “But changes are incrementally made at all times, making this game as safe as it could possibly be.”

As Logan blanks continue his road to recovery, a GoFundMe page has been set up by the Keyport Football Alumni Association to help pay for medical expenses.