NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — New Jersey residents will soon head to the polls to pick the nominees who will represent the state’s 12 Congressional Districts in the midterm elections later this fall.

The primary on June 7 will determine which candidates will be on the ballot in the November elections. The Nov. 8 general election will determine which party controls Congress next year.

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday.

Check here to see if you’re registered to vote in New Jersey.