SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (PIX11) – A helicopter crashed Thursday afternoon in South Brunswick, New Jersey, police said.

The helicopter crashed at the border of Princeton, according to the South Brunswick Police Department.

“Firefighters are checking the water where the helicopter went down. No injuries on the ground,” the South Brunswick Police Department posted on social media. “Fire, EMS, and police are on scene. Avoid the area.”

Additional information about the crash wasn’t immediately available.

