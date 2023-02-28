NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The northern and western suburbs of New Jersey clocked in measurable snow Tuesday morning, and a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through 1 p.m. for northwest New Jersey.

The heaviest snow fell along and north of Interstate 80, while a slushy mix covered the I-78 corridor, and rain slammed along the I-95.

The spots that got snow were enough to cover the ground but not significant enough to cause highways to be too treacherous. Watch out for side roads, parking lots, and sidewalks that could be coated with heavy wet snow.

Some school districts in Bergan County were more precautious and generously allowed for the first snow day, while others opted to delay openings.

It’s been nearly a year since the last measurable snow in the tri-state area. Fortunately for this winter snowfall, the bulk of it moved through overnight.