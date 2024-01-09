NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – New Jersey is under a flood watch as a massive winter storm barrels toward the state Tuesday.

New Jersey could get anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain.

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé urged drivers to avoid streets that are prone to flooding. Newark Public Safety also urged residents to secure outdoor furniture, awnings, refuse, and building materials, as winds could reach 32 mph.

The rain is expected to begin after 1 p.m. People diving through the city should avoid the following locations due to the potential for flooding:

Clay Street and McCarter Highway

South Street and Van Buren Street

Jefferson and Chestnut Streets

State Street near Broad Street

Jabez and Backus Streets

357 Wilson Avenue

Manufacturers Place and Hyatt Street

Magazine Street and Avenue L

Magazine Street and Amsterdam Street

Raymond Boulevard and Blanchard Steert

Avenue L and Wilson Avenue

Wilson Avenue and Avenue K

Mary Street and Avene L

Ferry and Foundry Streets

Hyatt Avenue and Wilson Avenue

South Street and Adams Street

South Steet and Palaski Street

South Street and Pacific Street

South Street and Dawson Street

Pacific Street and Calumet Street

Pulaski Street and Clifford Street

Jefferson Street and Clifford Sreet

Van Buren Street and Clifford Street

Foundry Street and Roanoke Avenue

Foundry Street and Avenue P

Norfolk Street

Orange Street

Nesbitt Street

McClellan Street and Runiak Avenue

McClellan Street and Frelinghuysen Avenue

Frelinghuysen Avenue and Peddie Street

Frelinghuysen Avenue and Noble Street

Noble Street and Meeker Avenue

Elizabeth Avenue and Mekker Avenue

Martin Luther King Blvd. and State Street

Martin Luther King Blvd. and Orange Street

Frelinghuysen Avenue and Route 22 underpass

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.