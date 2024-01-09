NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – New Jersey is under a flood watch as a massive winter storm barrels toward the state Tuesday.
New Jersey could get anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain.
Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé urged drivers to avoid streets that are prone to flooding. Newark Public Safety also urged residents to secure outdoor furniture, awnings, refuse, and building materials, as winds could reach 32 mph.
The rain is expected to begin after 1 p.m. People diving through the city should avoid the following locations due to the potential for flooding:
- Clay Street and McCarter Highway
- South Street and Van Buren Street
- Jefferson and Chestnut Streets
- State Street near Broad Street
- Jabez and Backus Streets
- 357 Wilson Avenue
- Manufacturers Place and Hyatt Street
- Magazine Street and Avenue L
- Magazine Street and Amsterdam Street
- Raymond Boulevard and Blanchard Steert
- Avenue L and Wilson Avenue
- Wilson Avenue and Avenue K
- Mary Street and Avene L
- Ferry and Foundry Streets
- Hyatt Avenue and Wilson Avenue
- South Street and Adams Street
- South Steet and Palaski Street
- South Street and Pacific Street
- South Street and Dawson Street
- Pacific Street and Calumet Street
- Pulaski Street and Clifford Street
- Jefferson Street and Clifford Sreet
- Van Buren Street and Clifford Street
- Foundry Street and Roanoke Avenue
- Foundry Street and Avenue P
- Norfolk Street
- Orange Street
- Nesbitt Street
- McClellan Street and Runiak Avenue
- McClellan Street and Frelinghuysen Avenue
- Frelinghuysen Avenue and Peddie Street
- Frelinghuysen Avenue and Noble Street
- Noble Street and Meeker Avenue
- Elizabeth Avenue and Mekker Avenue
- Martin Luther King Blvd. and State Street
- Martin Luther King Blvd. and Orange Street
- Frelinghuysen Avenue and Route 22 underpass
