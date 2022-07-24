NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — Newark broke two weather records on Sunday, hitting a record high for the date and setting a record for longest streak of temperatures at or above 100.

Sunday marked five consecutive days with temperatures at or above 100, according to the National Weather Service. It’s the longest streak since record keeping began in the 1930s.

The heat isn’t over yet. Expect one more day of high temperatures on Monday before conditions cool on Tuesday.

A heat advisory remains in effect for the region. Forecasters advise people to stay hydrated and avoid strenuous outdoor activities.