HACKENSACK, NJ (PIX11) — Parents dropped kids from a building to firefighters down below during a Hackensack blaze early on Monday, officials said.

Around 12:30 a.m., firefighters rushed to Prospect Avenue near Atlantic Street, authorities said. When they got there, apartment B5 on the second floor was on fire. The blaze escalated to a three-alarm fire.

Several people on a fire escape needed to be rescued, officials said. Two kids were dropped into the arms of firefighters. No injuries were reported.

Some displaced residents went to stay with relatives, authorities said. The Red Cross assisted other residents.

Officials have not yet determined what caused the fire.