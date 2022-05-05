RANDOLPH, N.J. (PIX11) – For nearly four decades, Habitat for Humanity has been building homes for deserving families across the country. With the need for affordable housing bigger than ever, the organization is undertaking a massive project in Randolph, New Jersey.

Alexandra Garcia is doing something she’s never done before. Decked out in pink and armed with power tools, the New Jersey mom is part of an all-women crew building what will be her new home.

The housing development under construction in Randolph isn’t just the latest project for Morris Habitat for Humanity, but it’s the largest in its 36-year history. When the complex is complete, it will provide 25 units of affordable housing to families in need.

“This is going to be everything for us. Like having more space. We’re going to be moving into a three-bedroom [apartment] and this is going to be so exciting for us, especially for my son,” Garcia said.

In honor of Mother’s Day, the organization this week welcomed women construction volunteers to their sites to hold its annual “Women Build Week.” The workers are a mix of local women and future homeowners that will be placed in one of the units when it’s all complete. Most of them have no experience on a construction site.

“All we say is that you have to come to the site willing and able with a smile and a pulse and we will teach you everything else,” said Liz DeCoursey, COO and vice president at Morris Habitat for Humanity.

U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey was also on hand Thursday hoping to shed light on the need for more affordable housing in Morris County.

“To see some of the families who are living in one-bedroom apartments with three kids, this is going to provide not only a much nicer place for them to live, this is just going to open up a great quality of life for these families,” Sherrill said.

Among the recipients of the new homes being built in Randolph include an Army veteran and 17 children. Several of the families are led by single moms. The project is expected to be complete by the end of summer.