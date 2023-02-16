EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (PIX11) — Customers at the American Dream mall will be able to shop at H Mart, starting on Friday.

The grocery chain announced a grand opening for the supermarket. The Korean grocery store also has New Jersey locations in Little Ferry, Paramus, Cherry Hill, Edison, Fort Lee, Leonia and Ridgefield.

“With an ideal location next to parking lot A, it’s super convenient to get all your shopping done! Look forward to our sleek new interior that’s designed to give YOU an exceptional shopping experience,” H Mart announced.

The grand opening festivities kick off at 11 a.m. Friday. There will be Korean percussion music, a traditional Chinese lion dance, face painting and balloon twisting. There will also be giveaways for customers.