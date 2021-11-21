Gunmen open fire in NJ yard, injuring child and 4 others

PASSAIC, NJ — Two gunmen opened fire in a New Jersey backyard, injuring five people, including a child, officials said.

Officers responded to a yard near Lafayette Avenue and Howe Avenue in Passaic around 1 a.m. Sunday, police said. When they got there, they found a 4-year-old child, a 21-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man with non-fatal gunshot founds. Police later found an injured 21-year-old man who’d suffered a graze wound during the shooting.

The 21-year-old victim refused medical treatment, but all of the other victims were taken to a hospital.

Police have not yet released identifying information for the shooters.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them at their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Passaic Police Department at 973-365-3900.

