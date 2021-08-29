Guest climbs into restricted area, slips while on roof at Six Flags Great Adventure in NJ

New Jersey

JACKSON, N.J. — A Six Flags Great Adventure guest slipped while on a building roof in a restricted section of the park, a spokesperson said Sunday.

The guest climbed a fence into a “clearly marked restricted area,” the spokesperson said. Her leg was injured when she slipped on the roof. She was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

“We are proud of our public safety team, who risked their own safety to serve our guest,” the spokesperson said.

It’s not clear why the woman was in the restricted area of Six Flags.

