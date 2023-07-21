HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. — Even in July, one Grinch was ready to steal Christmas — sort of.

In a video staged and posted by Hillsborough Township, a Grinch was placed into custody after sawing down the Township’s Christmas Tree and the Municipal Complex this week. In reality, the Grinch was a Township employee tasked with cutting down the 25-foot Colorado Blue Spruce, which was diseased and couldn’t be saved. The Township decided it should go out in style.

“We wanted to do something fun,” said Township Parks, Recreation and Social Services Director Bob Wagner. “We’re always trying to do things outside of the box, and this was a great opportunity. We only had one shot at doing it, because you know, once you cut it down and it falls, you can’t do a re-take.”

Now, the search is on for the next tree.

“I figured there’s got to be a tree somewhere in this town that somebody would want to donate,” said Hillsborough Mayor Shawn Lipani

The Township is calling on home or business owners with a similar tree who are interested in donating it. They’ll even come and take it out for you. Applicants are asked to make their submissions online.

“We will repair your lawn and seed and grate to what it was,” said Lipani. “We will transplant the tree here and we will invite the family to the Christmas tree lighting in December to be part of the ceremony. We’ll put a plaque up with their name next to the tree that they donated the tree, and make a whole big event of it for the family and friends.”

The former Hillsborough Township Christmas Tree before it was cut down. (Credit: Hillsborough Township)

If this sounds similar to the annual search for the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, you’re not too far off base. Except there is one difference: Rockefeller Center gets a new tree every year, whereas whatever tree is picked in Hillsborough will be the tree for many years to come.

The Township tree lighting draws around 3,000 people every year, making this a rare chance for somebody to save Christmas.

“I think it just makes it a more special tree that we took it somewhere it may have been cut down and now we’re going to give it the ability to shine at Christmas every year here,” said Lipani.