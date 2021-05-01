Friends of a New Jersey man who was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver started a fundraiser to help his family. (Credit: Ravi Chokshi / GoFundMe)

CLIFTON, N.J. — Friends of a New Jersey man who was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver last weekend started a fundraiser to help his family seek justice as police continued to search for the suspect.

Dharmesh H. Patel’s life was tragically cut short just after midnight on April 25, officials said.

He was walking across Route 46 West at Rock Hill Road in Clifton when he was struck by an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene. Officials said Patel was left lying in the road and was struck by a second vehicle, the driver of which remained at the scene.

Patel was pronounced dead at a hospital, officials said.

Friends of the 35-year-old launched a GoFundMe on behalf of his grieving wife. They said Patel, who was affectionately called Mesh, was adored by family and friends, and had recently become a Godfather to the daughter of one of his closest friends.

“Mesh was loved by many people!” the fundraiser organizers wrote. “Mesh had his entire life planned ahead of him with his wife, Jayna, and their dog, Duprey.”

The organizers said they’re raising money to help Patel’s family find the hit-and-run driver and bring them to justice.

“On behalf of his friends, we are seeking your assistance to get justice for Mesh and his family. No person should ever experience this sort of tragedy, especially at such a young age,” they wrote.

Should the criminal investigation result in a conviction, the money raised will be donated to a charity supporting hit-and-run victims in Patel’s honor, according to the organizers.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asked anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them on their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Clifton Police Department Traffic Division at 973-470-5908.