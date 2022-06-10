CLIFTON, N.J. (PIX11) — A New Jersey mom is demanding to know what happened during nap time at her toddler’s day care this week after she received a phone call Tuesday that her little girl, Vanessa Camila Gomez, was unresponsive.

The 21-month-old child, who was enrolled at Step by Step Daycare in Clifton, was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

“I started screaming, ‘I need to see her!'” mom Isabel Negrey told PIX11 News by phone Friday. “They said she was dead. I just see that she was on the bed.”

The mom had driven straight to the hospital from her job in Wayne, New Jersey, after getting the call.

The mother retained a lawyer, Frank Leddy, because an app she used called Brightwheel had notified her the child’s nap time at the day care ended at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and there was a diaper change at 2:35 p.m. The app showed a peaceful Vanessa sleeping at 12:30 p.m. when her nap started.

“In the app, it said she woke up and [a day care worker] changed the diaper,” Gomez said.

Leddy gave a rundown of what allegedly happened next.

“At 3:21 p.m., my client received a call saying her daughter never woke up and she was unresponsive,” he said.

Negrey told PIX11 News the day after her daughter’s death, the information about the nap ending and a diaper change at 2:35 p.m. were deleted from the Brightwheel post. She said when she asked day care providers what happened, “They told me that she didn’t wake up.”

The attorney has been trying to get surveillance video from inside Step by Step Daycare, which was closed Friday when PIX11 News tried to call. PIX11 was also awaiting a call back from the Clifton Police Department. Leddy said the case has been referred to the Passaic County Prosecutors Office.

Negrey and her husband are emotionally crushed by the death of little Vanessa. She called Vanessa her “miracle child,” because she didn’t think she could have more children. Negrey has two older children who are ages 21 and 22.

The mother said she typically dropped off Vanessa at Step by Step each weekday at 7:05 a.m. and returned to pick her up at about 4:30 or 4:45 p.m.

Negrey said the little girl had no medical problems. An autopsy on the child was completed this week, but the final report on her cause of death could take 12 to 16 weeks, according to the attorney.