Grandmother fatally shot while celebrating birthday; pics of persons of interest released

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Officials said they’re searching for two men in connection with a Newark murder.

NEWARK — New Jersey officials said Thursday they’re searching for two individuals wanted in connected with a Newark grandmother fatally shot on her front porch.

Officials said Debra Derrick, 63, was outside of her Newark home with her family at around 8 p.m. on March 11 to release balloons celebrating her birthday — and the birthday of her late twin sister.

Gunfire rang out on the 200 block of Lehigh Avenue, where Derrick lived, and she was shot. She later died from her injuries.

Officials released several photographs of two men they’re seeking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Over 100 families reunited at Metlife Stadium

1 dead, several injured in large fire

Deadly fire kills 3 in Wayne

NJ ending limit on outdoor gathering, cap on indoor dining

NJ lifting most COVID restrictions May 19

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter