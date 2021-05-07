Grandmother fatally shot while celebrating birthday; pics of persons of interest released

Officials said they’re searching for two men in connection with a Newark murder.

NEWARK — New Jersey officials said Thursday they’re searching for two individuals wanted in connected with a Newark grandmother fatally shot on her front porch.

Officials said Debra Derrick, 63, was outside of her Newark home with her family at around 8 p.m. on March 11 to release balloons celebrating her birthday — and the birthday of her late twin sister.

Gunfire rang out on the 200 block of Lehigh Avenue, where Derrick lived, and she was shot. She later died from her injuries.

Officials released several photographs of two men they’re seeking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.