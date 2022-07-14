JERSEY CITY, NJ (PIX11) — With inflation and food insecurity at an all time high, 20 New Jersey organizations launched into action to help pack and distribute over 100,000 pounds of food for families unable to afford food at the grocery store.

When the pandemic started, there was incredible need, so Goya stepped up and donated four million pounds of food. They took it one step further, connecting community organizations, nonprofits, and law enforcement agencies to come together to help their communities.

It was an army of goodwill and over 200 community champions in action. All are volunteers on a mission to help fight a hunger crisis in their neighborhood. Goya headquarters in Jersey City was converted into a massive food donation hub. Their goal: to pack 10,000 bags of food for 10 thousand families in need.

Thousands of bags of food will be delivered all across Passaic, Hudson and Essex counties. Griselle Ponce is the president of the Puerto Rican day parade in Newark. She says they look forward to helping every year. This year, she plans on bringing over 500 bags of food to those in need in Newark.

Josephine Garcia with the Anibal Ramos Civic Association says her group of volunteers are energized and excited to be part of a solution to food insecurity in their community.

Community organizations that took part include: JC PRHAC – Jersey City Puerto Rican Heritage Arts & Culture; JC Police Dept; HCSO – Hudson County Sheriff’s Office; Sneaker Room Foundation; Puertorriqueños Asociados For Community Organization; MALEA – Muslim American Law Enforcement Association; JRT Helping Hands; Temple Rock Church; B.L.E.S.C – Blacks In Law Enforcement Servicing The Community; HALEA – Hispanic American Law Enforcement Association; Peruvian Parade; Boy Scouts Explorers; Newark PRDP; Perth Amboy Pastors Association; Puerto Rican Alliance of Elizabeth; Hispanic Fire Fighters; Three Kings Foundation; Hispanic Law Enforcement – Newark; Anibal Ramos Civic Association; and Bambino Chef.

It’s the second year of the massive food drive, called Goya Gives. They are already planning for the next one. If you want volunteer or find out where to get resources, click here.