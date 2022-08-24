NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday for an interview that covered many Garden State topics, including an upcoming tax holiday on school supplies.

The back-to-school reprieve will run from Aug. 27 through Sept. 5, and cover everything from notebooks and pens to laptops and athletic equipment for student-athletes.

“That’s a big savings,” said Murphy. “We’re thrilled to be able to do this. We worked with the legislature on this and we’re very excited about it.”

During the wide-ranging interview, Murphy also touched on topics including the COVID-19 and monkeypox health emergencies, congestion pricing, and his own political future.

