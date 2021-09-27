Gov. Phil Murphy honors NYPD hero who died of COVID-19

NEW JERSEY — During a news conference Monday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy honored an NYPD hero who died of COVID-19 complications.

“The delta variant exacerbated what had been years of suffering,” Murphy said.

The governor said Coyne had respiratory illnesses as a result of his “heroic service” at ground zero.

Coyne was a stock trader on Wall Street before pivoting to a career in law enforcement, Murphy said. He served in a Lower Manhattan precinct, and helped people to safety after the Twin Towers fell on Sept. 11, 2001.

“For all Tim did in the line of service, we are forever grateful,” Murphy said.